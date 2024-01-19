Biden says Senate may come to a border deal as early as next week

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Friday that he was ready to make "massive changes" to border policy and challenged House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., to join him in taking on the hot-button issue.

"I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system to ensure that we have authorities we need to control the border," Biden said during an event with mayors at the White House. "And I'm ready to act."

The president expressed optimism that the Senate could come to a border deal as early as next week, adding that he hopes it would be a bipartisan package.

"Now the question's for the speaker and House Republicans: Are they ready to act as well? They have to choose whether they want to solve a problem or keep weaponizing an issue to score political points against the president," Biden said.

"I'm ready to solve the problem. I really am. Massive changes, and I mean it sincerely," he continued.

Johnson's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Biden's remarks came during a speech to a bipartisan group of mayors attending a U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting at the White House.

The president met with congressional leaders this week to discuss a potential bipartisan immigration deal that would be tied to the release of aid for Ukraine and Israel. Prior to the meeting, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., expressed optimism about reaching an agreement.

The White House unveiled a $106 billion supplemental funding bill in October, which included aid to Ukraine and Israel, as well as funding for U.S. border operations. But efforts to pass the bill were blocked by Republicans, who said they would oppose it unless the Biden administration made changes to U.S. border and immigration policies.

Biden's handling of border policy could be impactful on his re-election chances. An NBC News poll conducted in September found that when asked which political party handles immigration issues better, 45% of registered voters picked the GOP, while only 27% picked Democrats. About 14% of single-issue voters picked immigration or border security as a top priority, according to a November poll by NBC News.