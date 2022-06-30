Biden says he supports an ‘exception’ to the Senate filibuster to allow Democrats to pass abortion, privacy protections

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Thursday that he would support making an exception to the Senate's filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade's protections for a woman's right to an abortion and privacy rights.

"I believe we have to codify Roe v. Wade into law. And the way to do that is to make sure that the Congress votes to do that and if the filibuster gets in the way, it's like voting rights, it should be ... an exception ... to the filibuster for this action to deal with the Supreme Court decision," Biden said in remarks at a press conference in Madrid when asked if he would declare a public health emergency in response to the Supreme Court's ruling overturning the 1973 landmark decision.

Asked to clarify his position further, Biden said he would support making an exception to the filibuster to protect the right to privacy.

The Senate's filibuster requires 60 votes to allow passage of most pieces of legislation. Progressive Democrats have been pushing to eliminate the filibuster in order to pass major pieces of Biden's agenda.

When a draft of the Supreme Court's opinion to reverse Roe was leaked in early May, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for example, called for ending the filibuster in order to codify the right to an abortion so that it could pass with a simple majority.

It's not that simple, however. Democrats likely don't have 50 votes anyway to make that a reality.

Moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have remained opposed to getting rid of the filibuster and neither of them has joined Democratic colleagues in calling for a carveout to codify Roe v. Wade.

When Democrats controlled the Senate in 2013, they invoked the "nuclear option" to get rid of the 60-vote filibuster to confirm executive branch nominees and judicial nominees other than those made to the Supreme Court. In 2017, Senate Republicans did it again but for Supreme Court nominees in order to confirm then-President Donald Trump's pick, Neil Gorsuch, without Democratic votes.

In January, Biden said he supported ending the filibuster to allow passage of federal voting rights legislation. At the funeral of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., former President Barack Obama called for getting rid of the 60-vote threshold to pass voting rights legislation, calling the filibuster a "Jim Crow relic."

House Democrats, meanwhile, are considering legislation that would protect women’s intimate and personal data, to make clear that Americans have a "right to travel freely and voluntarily" and to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would protect abortion rights, again.

After the Supreme Court released its opinion last week overturning Roe, Biden and other top Democrats have made clear that abortion is on the ballot in November’s midterm elections, urging Democrats and supporters of those rights to turn out and vote.