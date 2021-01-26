Biden scheduled to hold first phone call with Russia's Putin

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was scheduled Wednesday to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first phone call between the two since the American president took office, the White House confirmed.

Relations between the two nations has been rocky, exacerbated by former President Donald Trump's tenuous relationship with the Kremlin.

Ahead of the call White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden planned to discuss a five year extension to the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty and to “reaffirm our strong support for Ukraine sovereignty” amid Russia’s ongoing aggression towards the country.

Biden also planned to raise concerns over the Solar Winds hack on the federal government that has been linked by U.S. officials to Russia, media reports of Russia placing bounties on U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, election interference, the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the recent treatment of protesters by Russian security forces.

“His intention was also to make clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of our national interests in response to malign actions by Russia,” Psaki said.

Biden has spoken to a number of America's allies since taking office including the leaders of Canada, Germany and France.