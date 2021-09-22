Biden seeks to ease tensions with Democrats on spending, infrastructure bills

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers will meet Wednesday in an effort to iron out disagreements and finish a lengthy to-do list of major pieces of spending legislation in less than a week.

Biden is expected to host multiple in-person meetings at the White House with groups representing different wings of the Democratic caucus from both the House and the Senate to build consensus around his infrastructure and social spending packages.

Some of the expected meetings, set to begin Wednesday afternoon, include House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, leader of the progressive caucus Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders.

The meetings are an effort to break the current stalemate among House Democrats, which threatens to derail Biden’s domestic agenda. Progressive lawmakers have said they won’t back the Senate-passed infrastructure bill, a top priority for the Democratic leadership, unless the larger $3.5 trillion reconciliation package passes first.

Jayapal has promised that dozens of Democrats will defect and vote the infrastructure bill down if the larger spending bill hasn't passed the Senate first. Pelosi has promised centrist lawmakers that it will come up for a vote in the House by Monday.

Separately, on Tuesday night, the House passed legislation that would fund the government through Dec. 3 and extend the debt limit until after the 2022 elections.

The party-line vote was 220-211, with no Republicans joining the Democrats in supporting the bill.

The broad GOP opposition foreshadows trouble in the Senate, where at least 10 Republicans are needed to defeat a filibuster. House Republican leaders pressured their members to oppose the bill.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has also vowed that Republicans won't supply the votes to extend the debt ceiling, arguing that Democrats should do it on a partisan basis.