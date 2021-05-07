Biden seizes on disappointing job numbers to make the case for his $4 trillion in spending plans

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden argued that disappointing job numbers released Friday are evidence Congress needs to pass his proposed $4 trillion infrastructure and jobs package that he says will provide a jumpstart to a labor market still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden argued the economic recovery will take time and that help is still needed for the millions of Americans who continue to suffer. He also noted that much of the $2 trillion provided in the Covid-19 relief bill approved in March is still being distributed, including a $29 billion fund for restaurants that the administration started taking applications for this week.

"We have to build back better, that's why we need the American Jobs Plan I proposed to put us in a position where we can build back better, to reclaim our position as the leading and most innovative nation in the world," Biden said.

The U.S. economy gained 266,000 jobs last month, far short of the more than 1 million economic analysts predicted. Economists attributed the lackluster numbers to a range of issues, including parents being unable to work because of a lack of child care, concerns over health and safety in the workplace, and workers disincentivized from returning to the job market because of expanded unemployment benefits.

Some of Biden’s spending proposals are intended to tackle those issues. Biden wants Congress to pass a $2.3 trillion spending bill that would fund everything from new bridges and electric vehicle charging stations to helping families pay for elder care. He’s also asking Congress to fund a second $2 trillion package that would provide free pre-K education, extend a child tax credit and help defray child care costs.

“This is a mixed bag for the White House, there's some things that really, they believe, will help especially female labor force participation,” Douglas Holtz-Eakin, president of the American Action Forum, said on MSNBC. But he added that “this isn't like a slam dunk that the things they are proposing are going to solve the problem.”

Economists had expected to see the jobs market power back in April as millions of recently vaccinated Americans started returning to activities like traveling and dining out.

But some economists say employers, particularly in the restaurant and entertainment industry, have been struggling to find workers because Biden's relief package which included extended pandemic benefits for the unemployed, is deterring some workers from returning to their old job or seeking out a new position.

"My laser focus is on growing the nation's economy and creating jobs," Biden said. "My laser focus is on vaccinating our nation, and we're making continued progress. My laser focus is on one more thing, making sure working people in this country, hard working people are no longer left out in the cold. They're going to get to share the benefits of a rising economy. It's been a long time since that happened."

White House economic advisor Heather Boushey said they don’t see evidence workers are staying out of the labor market because of unemployment benefits and pointed to strong gains in the hospitality industry.

"There’s a lot of indications that, deep in the data, that folks are out there searching for jobs," Boushey said.