Biden set to tour Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday is set to tour the damage in Kentucky caused by tornadoes that ripped through the state and several others over the weekend.

Biden is scheduled to take an aerial tour of Mayfield, Kentucky, one of the communities hit hardest by the devastating storms that also left a path of destruction in Illinois, Tennessee, Missouri and Arkansas. Afterward, the president is expected to receive a briefing from local leaders about the impact of tornadoes and extreme weather.

In the afternoon, Biden plans to visit a neighborhood in Mayfield and another neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. He’s scheduled to deliver remarks there about his administration’s response.

Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Kentucky and several other states affected by the unseasonal storms that ripped through the Midwest and South.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday that 74 people, ranging in age from 2 months to 98 years, were confirmed dead and more than 100 were unaccounted for. He said it could take a week or more to arrive at a final death toll.

The storms leveled a candle factory and entire communities in Kentucky and hit a nursing home in Arkansas and an Amazon distribution center in Illinois.

Biden's visit comes as his administration is pushing Congress to pass social safety net and climate change legislation at the core of the president's agenda.