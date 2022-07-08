Biden to sign executive order to protect abortion access

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Friday to protect access to abortion as part of his administration's response to the Supreme Court's ruling last month overturning the constitutional right to the procedure.

The order aims to safeguard access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception; protect patients' privacy and access to accurate information; and promote the safety and security of patients, providers and clinics, the White House said in a release.

Biden's action comes as a growing number of states are adopting laws to restrict abortion services. The order directs the Department of Health and Human services to boost access to abortion pills and protect access to emergency medical care and family planning services, including various types of contraception, the White House said.

Under the order, the Biden administration will take steps to protect patient privacy, including by "addressing the transfer and sales of sensitive health-related data, combatting digital surveillance related to reproductive health care services, and protecting people seeking reproductive health care from inaccurate information, fraudulent schemes, or deceptive practices," the release said. This includes enlisting the Federal Trade Commission to protect the privacy of people seeking information on or the provision of abortion services, and additional steps by HHS to protect patient's health information from disclosure by doctors and insurers.

The order also authorizes the creation of an interagency task force to coordinate federal policymaking and programs, which will include the attorney general, who will "provide technical assistance to states affording legal protection to out-of-state patients as well as providers who offer legal reproductive health care," the White House said.

Biden has faced criticism over a sluggish response to states that quickly began banning abortion after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision on June 24.

“This decision must not be the final word," Biden said after the ruling. "My administration will use all of its appropriate lawful powers, but Congress must act."