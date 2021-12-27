Biden signs $770 billion defense bill but criticizes Guantanamo Bay restrictions

President Joe Biden on Monday signed into law a $770 billion defense bill he criticized for including provisions that effectively make it impossible for him to shut down the U.S. detention facility at Guantánamo Bay.

In a statement, Biden said that while he approved of the measure overall, he was unhappy with a number of legislative restrictions, including one aimed at thwarting efforts to close the facility in Cuba, something former President Barack Obama had vowed to do.

"Unfortunately...the Act continues to bar the use of funds to transfer Guantánamo Bay detainees to the custody or effective control of certain foreign countries," Biden said, adding that another component of the bill "bars the use of funds to transfer Guantánamo Bay detainees into the United States unless certain conditions are met."

"It is the longstanding position of the executive branch that these provisions unduly impair the ability of the executive branch to determine when and where to prosecute Guantánamo Bay detainees and where to send them upon release," the president said. "I urge the Congress to eliminate these restrictions as soon as possible."

Former President George W. Bush opened the detention facility in 2002, after 9/11. At its peak, Guantánamo held nearly 800 detainees. The facility now has about 40 prisoners.

Biden on Monday was generally supportive of the annual bill, known as the National Defense Authorization Act, saying it "provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families, and includes critical authorities to support our country's national defense."

The legislation authorizes a 2.7 percent pay raise for military service members and the civilian Defense Department workforce, $27 billion for new Navy warships and $75.3 million for the operation of the Armed Forces Retirement Home.

In his statement, Biden raised concerns with other provisions, including language that requires executive departments and agencies to submit reports to congressional committees "that will, in the ordinary course, include highly sensitive classified information, including information that could reveal critical intelligence sources or military operational plans."

Biden also criticized a portion of the bill that requires the president to seek congressional approval for members of a Defense Department working group, arguing it's unconstitutional and would be "empowering part of the Congress to directly interfere with the executive branch's selection of employees."