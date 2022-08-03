Biden signs executive order aimed at helping women travel for abortion

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden signed an executive order Wednesday aimed at helping women cross state borders to obtain abortions, his second order since the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to the procedure.

The order directs the Department of Health and Human Services to “consider” allowing Medicaid funds to be used to assist people traveling between states to get abortions. The order also directs HHS to ensure that health care providers comply with federal anti-discrimination laws so women receive “medically necessary care without delay.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, left, and Attorney General Merrick Garland listen as President Joe Biden speaks virtually during the first meeting Wednesday of the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access at the White House. Susan Walsh / AP

Biden, who spoke virtually to his newly formed task force on reproductive health care access as he continues his Covid isolation, called the state of abortion access a “health care crisis” and warned that Republicans want to ban the procedure nationwide.

Voters in Kansas on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a ballot measure that would have removed language in the state’s constitution protecting abortion rights.

“This fight is not over, and we saw that last night in Kansas,” Biden said. “The court practically dared women in this country to go to the ballot box and restore the right to choose.”

Kansas, which borders states that have severely restricted abortion access following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, including Oklahoma and Missouri, has already become a destination for out-of-state women seeking access to abortion care.

The White House has said Wednesday's order does not violate the Hyde Amendment, which bans using federal funds for abortions except in cases of rape, incest or danger to the life of the woman. The order, however, is still likely to face legal challenges from conservatives.

Biden signed an executive order last month to safeguard access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception.

Still, the actions fall short of what some Democrats and advocates have called for, such as declaring a public health emergency over abortion.

Biden has maintained that the best way to safeguard access to abortion is for Congress to pass a law legalizing abortion access nationwide, a move that Democrats do not have enough votes for.

“We’re doing everything in our power to safeguard access to health care,” Biden said. “If Congress fails to act, the people in this country need to elect senators and representatives who will restore Roe and protect the right to privacy, freedom and equality.”