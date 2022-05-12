Biden to speak with retailers, manufacturers amid baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will speak with retailers and manufacturers on Thursday as the administration grapples with a baby formula shortage that has worsened in recent weeks.

Biden will "receive an update on efforts to make infant formula supply more available to American families," a White House official said about the meeting, which will take place virtually.

Later this afternoon, the White House is expected to announce additional actions that the federal government will take to solve the problem, the official said.

A shortage of baby formula, which began in the early days of the pandemic, has worsened in recent weeks because of labor shortages and a major product recall, creating panic and anxiety among parents across the nation. Some have called the shortage a crisis that has gone on for too long.

In February, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was investigating certain powdered baby formula made by Abbott Nutrition at a facility based in Sturgis, Michigan.

The FDA said that it was looking into bacterial infections in four infants who drank the formula produced at that location. All four babies had to be hospitalized and the infection "may have contributed to the deaths of two patients," according to the FDA.

The agency, which oversees food safety in the U.S., said the illnesses occurred between September 6, 2021, and January 4, 2022, in Minnesota, Ohio and Texas. The FDA has urged parents and caregivers not to use recalled Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas that were manufactured at the Michigan facility.

Recent data suggests there's no end in sight to America's formula shortage. More than 40 percent of baby formula supplies were out of stock across the country in the week ending May 8, according to retail pricing data website Datasembly. "We don’t see this slowing down any time soon," said the company's CEO, Ben Reich.

Earlier this week, the FDA released an update on steps it was taking to try to alleviate the shortage.

On Wednesday, Abbott said that, if it gets government approval, it could resume producing formula at the Michigan facility within two weeks. The company said it would then take another six to eight weeks before the product could be in stores.