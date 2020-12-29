Biden to attack Trump admin for slow pace of Covid vaccinations

President-elect Joe Biden plans to hit the Trump administration Tuesday for "falling short" on the pace of vaccinating Americans against Covid, a transition official said, previewing the remarks.

"As (Biden) has done since the beginning of this crisis, he will be truthful and straightforward with the American people about what lies ahead, and will address the current Administration falling short on its pace for vaccinations," the official said.

Also Tuesday, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will receive the vaccine, a little over one week after Biden got his first dose of the vaccine live on television.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease specialist, had been recommending Biden and Harris to get vaccinated as soon as possible for national security reasons.

Biden's remarks on the ongoing Covid crisis and vaccination program will come on the heels of President Donald Trump's decision on Sunday night to sign the $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus relief package, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown.

Biden criticized Trump over the weekend for holding out on signing the bill, calling it an "abdication of responsibility."

Biden's remarks on Covid on Tuesday also come as Capitol Hill grapples with whether to increase the coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000, as Trump has been pushing for.

The Democratic-controlled House narrowly passed a bill Monday evening to increase direct coronavirus relief payments, although the measure faces an uphill battle in the Republican-run Senate.

Biden on Monday said that he supported increasing the direct payments to $2,000.