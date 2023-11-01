IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden to travel to Maine days after mass shooting

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to visit Lewiston on Friday.
President Joe Biden walks along the Rose Garden colonnade.
President Joe Biden at the White House today.Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images
By Megan Lebowitz

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maine on Friday to honor the victims of an October mass shooting that left 18 dead.

In a statement Wednesday, the White House said the Bidens "will pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members, as well as meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response."

On Oct. 25, a gunman opened fire at the Just-In-Time bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine. He was found dead two days later from an "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," according to Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck.

The White House's deputy director of the Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Greg Jackson, is currently in Maine, White House spokesperson Emilie Simons said Wednesday.

In a statement following the shooting, Biden called on Republicans in Congress to "fulfill their duty to protect the American people."

"Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers," Biden said. "This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack."

Megan Lebowitz

Megan Lebowitz is based in the Washington bureau. She has written about breaking politics news and U.S.-China relations.

Phil Helsel and Dennis Romero contributed.