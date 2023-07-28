Biden travels to Maine to highlight manufacturing jobs

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is traveling to Maine Friday for the latest in a series of speeches touting "Bidenomics," his term for his economic agenda, this time focusing on manufacturing jobs.

He is also planning to sign an executive order aiming to prioritize American innovation and manufacturing, which the White House is summarizing with the slogan "invent it here, make it here."

The executive order will increase incentives for manufacturing new inventions that are supported by federal money in the United States, according to a White House fact sheet.

The remarks will take place at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., a textile manufacturer that a White House official says is "experiencing double-digit growth as a result of this President’s Investing in America agenda."

"You’re going to see the President in Maine tomorrow talking about how to bring jobs back to this country, how to bring manufacturing back to this country — things that the last administration was trying to do and it was a joke," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in Thursday's press briefing. "And this president is actually making it happen."

This will be Biden's first visit to Maine as president, Jean-Pierre said. Biden won the state in 2020 and received 52.8% of the vote in Auburn, where he'll be speaking Friday.

Following his remarks, Biden is heading to Freeport, Maine, for a campaign reception.

Friday's is the latest in a series of speeches made by Biden and senior members of his administration to highlight public investments and job creation through "Bidenomics," which the White House says prioritizes making public investments, promoting competition and educating workers to grow the middle class. Biden previously touted clean energy manufacturing and union jobs in a Philadelphia visit on July 20.