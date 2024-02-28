Biden to undergo annual physical exam on Wednesday

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday morning for a routine physical.

In keeping with past practice, the White House expects to release a written summary of the findings later in the day. Various medical professionals participate in the president’s care led by the White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Two aides are traveling with the president to Walter Reed on Marine One: Annie Tomasini, assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff; and Dilpreet Sidhu, special assistant to the president and National Security Council deputy chief of staff.

Aides said there is no expectation of any need to transfer authority while Biden is undergoing the examination.

Former President Donald Trump and Republicans have been highlighting Biden's age on the campaign trail and have questioned his abilities to continue serving as president.

Biden has repeatedly said he's fine and Democrats have defended him, describing him as physically astute in their interactions with him. Critics of Trump, including Nikki Haley — his only remaining GOP presidential rival — have also pointed out that the former president is nearly as old as Biden and has also had several notable memory flubs of late in recent months.

Biden last underwent a routine physical exam a year ago, in February 2023. In a five-page memo, O'Connor wrote that Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency." Biden is now 81.

After a dermatology consultation, a small lesion on Biden’s chest was removed and sent for biopsy, O’Connor said. The memo also said Biden continued to take medication, including for cholesterol and was asymptomatic for a heart arrhythmia known as atrial fibrillation.

The doctor also said Biden experienced acid reflux, which O'Connor said is why the president can sometimes be heard clearing his throat.