Biden urged to pick person of color for top health job amid pandemic's toll on minority groups

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden is being pushed to name a person of color as his Health and Human Services secretary, a move supporters say is designed to acknowledge the need to address the disproportionate burden the pandemic has placed on minority communities.

Among the nominees allies have been advocating for are Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Latina governor of New Mexico, a former member of Congress also served as the state’s secretary of health; California Rep. Raul Ruiz, a Latino physician and former emergency room doctor; and Rep. Karen Bass, a Black California congresswoman and former physician assistant, according to four people familiar with the discussions who spoke on background to detail private deliberations.

Another top contender is rumored to be Vivek Murthy, a former surgeon general whose family immigrated from India and has been a top Biden adviser, said a person advising the transition.

Biden has said he will prioritize diversity in his cabinet picks.

The racial disparities in the health care system have become a crucial issue as minority communities have born an overwhelming burden from the coronavirus pandemic. The mortality rate among Black, Latino and Indigenous people has been three times that of white Americans who are infected with the virus. If the mortality rate for those minority groups been the same as it was whites, about 21,000 Black, 10,000 Latino, and 1,000 Indigenous Americans would still be alive, according an analysis by the APM Research Lab.

“There is a lot of work public health has to do to understand structural racism, it has played out a lot in this pandemic,” said Richard Besser, a former CDC director and head of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “There are a lot of talented people of color and given a lot of the issues we are dealing with looking at people’s lived experiences is really important.”

Choosing the head of HHS could be one of the most consequential early decisions Biden will have to make. By Inauguration Day, projections say 2,000 people a day will be dying from the virus and a vaccine may be in the early stages of distribution. The cabinet member will oversee everything from the development and distribution of drugs and vaccines to fight the virus to ensuring people have access — including the millions of Americans on Medicare and Medicaid.

Biden's transition officials declined to comment on any potential names, but emphasized that they plan to prioritized diversity across the incoming administration and pointed to the fact that nearly half of transition staffers are people of color, including nine of the 13 members of Biden’s Covid advisory board.

“From what I know having worked with the policy teams on the health side all through the campaign and having worked with a lot of folks on the transit team, Biden has a wealth of talent to pick from,” said Kathleen Sebelius, who served as HHS secretary under the Obama administration. “His problem will be sorting through this amazing array of people eager to work with him on health challenges.”

Whoever enters the job will have a daunting task made even more difficult by the Trump administration’s refusal to allow the incoming administration access to key pieces of information and personnel that could help them prepare to take over on Jan. 20. The General Services Administration has refused to certify Biden as the president-elect and allow transition activities to commence, a decision fueled by President Donald Trump's unwillingness to concede defeat.

The Biden transition has been struggling to get basic information like the stockpile quantities of N95 masks, plastic gloves and syringes available for medical professionals nationwide and the size of the nursing staff available to administer the vaccine, including in rural areas, including some that have large minority populations.

It is unclear if Senate Republicans will stall confirming cabinet secretaries, but if they are delayed, will also delay filing other top jobs within the administration, said Sebelius.

When the Obama administration was coming in during the financial crisis, the Senate — which was controlled by the same party — held hearings before the inauguration so several key nominees could be confirmed on day one of his presidency.

Even in less perilous times, the Senate has worked with incoming presidents to quickly confirm their nominees. President Ronald Reagan had 12 of his Cabinet members confirmed within two days, and President Bill Clinton had 13 confirmed within one day.