Biden to visit D.C. clinic following approval of Covid shots for kids under 5

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit a Covid vaccination clinic in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday afternoon to highlight the recent approval of the shots for children under age 5.

Following the visit, Biden will deliver remarks at the White House about the long-awaited milestone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the use of Covid vaccines for the nation's youngest kids on Saturday following the Food and Drug Administration's authorization, a year and a half after adults began receiving the shots.

In a statement after the announcement, Biden said it was a "monumental step forward in our nation’s fight against the virus, with virtually every American now eligible for the protections that COVID-19 vaccines provide."

"For parents all over the country, this is a day of relief and celebration," he said. "As the first country to protect our youngest children with Covid-19 vaccines, my administration has been planning and preparing for this moment for months, effectively securing doses and offering safe and highly effective mRNA vaccines for all children as young as six months old."

Parents can begin scheduling appointments for the shots at children's hospitals, pediatricians' offices and pharmacies, Biden and White House officials said.

"Appointments will ramp up as more doses are shipped out, and in the coming weeks, every parent who wants a vaccine will be able to get one," Biden said. "As the vaccination program ramps up, Vaccines.gov will be live next week with vaccine availability and appointments increasing throughout the week."