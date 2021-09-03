Biden to visit New Orleans to survey damage caused by Ida as death toll climbs

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to New Orleans on Friday to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Ida as the storm and its remnants have claimed more than 40 lives across multiple states.

According to the president's public schedule, Biden will meet with state and local leaders from communities impacted by the storm and will receive a briefing at St. John Parish's Emergency Operations Center. He is also scheduled to tour a neighborhood and survey the damage via an aerial tour.

In a speech at the White House on Thursday, Biden said that he would meet with Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, as well as parish presidents, mayors and local officials representing the affected areas.

"Governor Edwards encouraged me to come and assured me that the visit will not disrupt recovery efforts on the ground," Biden said. "That’s what I wanted to be sure of. My message to everyone affected is: We’re all in this together. The nation is here to help."

Dartanian Stovall looks at the house that collapsed with him inside during the height of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, La., on Aug. 30, 2021. Michael DeMocker / Reuters

Ida made landfall along the Gulf Coast on Sunday as a Category 4 storm, marking one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit the United States. The 150 mph winds and heavy rainfall left more than a million homes without power, and flattened homes and businesses in the region.

The remnants of Hurricane Ida moved up the East Coast, battering New York, New Jersey and the surrounding area on Wednesday with tornadoes, record rain and flooding that left the area deluged and under states of emergency. More than 40 people in the Northeast died from the storm.

While power was restored for some parts of New Orleans on Wednesday, Biden arrives in Louisiana as many people are still without water, power and air conditioning, creating an unsafe condition in the September heat. Experts have warned that the aftermath of hurricanes can be the most deadly period.

Biden has pointed to the increase in climate events and their growing devastation on communities as evidence of the need to pass his infrastructure proposal, a message he is likely to echo during his visit.

Biden said on Thursday that when Congress returns from recess, he would "press for their action" on his infrastructure agenda that would make critical infrastructure, such as electric grids and draining systems, "more resilient to these superstorms and wildfires and floods that are going to happen with increasing frequency and ferocity."

"We’re reminded that this isn’t about politics," Biden said. "Hurricane Ida didn’t care if you were a Democrat or Republican, rural or urban. Its destruction is everywhere."