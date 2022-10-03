Biden to visit Puerto Rico to survey hurricane damage

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will visit Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage caused by Hurricane Fiona, the White House said.

Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, with heavy winds and flooding that lead to an island-wide power outage and at least 25 deaths, according to the island’s health department. The storm was followed just days later by Ian, which ripped through Florida this week, causing 83 deaths, before making its way up the East Coast to South Carolina and then North Carolina, where four people were killed, according to tallies by state officials and NBC News. Biden is set to travel to Florida on Wednesday.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans remain without power nearly two weeks after the storm. Search and rescue efforts are still underway in Florida, with Biden warning that Hurricane Ian is “likely to rank among the worst in the nation’s history.”

In a speech at the White House on Friday, Biden said that it could take years to rebuild parts of Florida.

“Our hearts ... are heavy, the devastating hurricanes, storms in Puerto Rico, Florida, and South Carolina. And we owe Puerto Rico a hell of a lot more than they’ve already gotten,” Biden said Saturday at a Congressional Black Caucus awards dinner.

Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke frequently throughout the week about the storm, though they have in the past publicly sparred over a wide range of issues including the pandemic and immigration.

Asked Friday whether Biden would want to meet personally with DeSantis while in Florida, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said “this is not about politics,” comparing the situation to the Surfside condo collapse last year when the two leaders worked together in response to the tragedy.

About 615,000 households and businesses were without electricity in Florida on Monday morning, according to PowerOutage.us. Power Outages also continued in Puerto Rico, where about 120,000 residents remained without electricity on Monday.

Ian, which was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, continues to bring rain to parts of the Mid-Atlantic.