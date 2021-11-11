Biden visits Arlington National Cemetery on first Veterans Day since Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday participated in a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, marking the first Veterans Day in 20 years that the U.S. has not been at war.

Speaking to a crowd of over 600 people at the Memorial Amphitheater, Biden said that veterans have "endured challenges most Americans will never know" and vowed to work with Congress to make sure veterans receive the "world-class benefits that they have earned."

Biden said that ensuring veterans have health benefits, including mental health care, is among his top priorities. He urged veterans who may be struggling to "reach out" and said he would work to reduce military and veteran suicides.

The Biden administration is also expected to announce Thursday a series of steps aimed at helping veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other contaminants while serving overseas. Biden has said he believes his son Beau died of cancer that was linked to exposure to burn pits during his deployment to Iraq, and in his speech Thursday he said the government needed to be more "nimble" in responding to those exposed to burn pits and agent orange.

"On Veteran’s Day, we have to always remember there’s nothing low risk or low cost about war," Biden said.

Ahead of his remarks, Biden participated in a smaller wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier with administration officials and veterans and their families.

Thursday marked 100 years since the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was first honored at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia after the remains of an unidentified soldier from World War I were exhumed from a military cemetery in France and flown to the U.S. President Warren G. Harding officiated the ceremony on Nov. 11, 1921.

The tomb later received unknown soldiers from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, and has come to be a symbolic representation of service and sacrifice.

"Our veterans represent the best of America. You are the very spine of America," Biden said. "All of us owe you."

The Unknown Soldier Plaza, usually open only to the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, opened to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday to allow people to pay their respects ahead of the 100th anniversary.

Biden met with veterans and members of the military community before attending the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is traveling in France, visited the Suresnes American Cemetery and Memorial outside of Paris on Wednesday and met with U.S. military service members.