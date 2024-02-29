Biden walks back prediction of Monday ceasefire deal in Gaza: ‘Hopeful’ but ‘probably not’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden expressed skepticism Thursday that a ceasefire agreement could be struck in the Israel-Hamas war by Monday, as he had said he hoped would happen.

"Hope springs eternal," Biden told reporters as he left for a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border when asked if he still expected an agreement by Monday.

"I was on the telephone with the people in the region," he continued, adding, "probably not by Monday, but I’m hopeful."

According to a U.S. official, Biden held calls Thursday morning with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and discussed hostage talks and the overall situation in Gaza.

Biden had said earlier this week that he hoped a deal would come to fruition by this Monday, telling reporters during a trip to New York, "My national security adviser tells me that we’re close — close but not done yet."

Asked at the White House press briefing Wednesday if that was still the expectation, Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the administration is "working around the clock to get that done." She said an agreement would include getting more humanitarian aid into Gaza and ensuring that hostages in Gaza, including Americans, could be released to return home.

Qatar has been mediating negotiations between Israel and Hamas this week, and talks about a potential ceasefire have also taken place among U.S., Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials in Paris.

Violence in the Gaza Strip continued on Thursday as dozens were killed as a crowd of people were waiting for humanitarian aid trucks. Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, a spokesperson for the Hamas-run Health Ministry, said that it was the result of an attack by Israelis that killed at least 100 people and wounded dozens more.

NBC News has not independently verified the reported death toll. The Israeli military said it was reviewing the incident. An Israeli government source said that IDF troops responded with “live fire” after people surrounded trucks carrying humanitarian aid.

Israel Defense Forces said in a post on X, “This morning humanitarian aid trucks entered northern Gaza, residents surrounded the trucks and looted the supplies being delivered. As a result of the pushing, trampling and being run over by the trucks, dozens of Gazans were killed and injured.”

Reacting to the incident, a spokesperson for Biden's National Security Council said Thursday that the White House is looking into the reports.

"We mourn the loss of innocent life and recognize the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, where innocent Palestinians are just trying to feed their families," the spokesperson said. "This underscores the importance of expanding and sustaining the flow of humanitarian assistance into Gaza, including through a potential temporary ceasefire. We continue to work day and night to achieve that outcome."