Biden to warn Putin of 'very real costs' should Russia take military action against Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will make clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that there will be "very real costs" should Russia take military action against Ukraine when the two leaders meet on a video call on Tuesday, a senior administration official said.

During the video call, which comes as Russia has deployed more than 90,000 combat troops along Ukraine's border, Biden will lay out a range of actions the U.S. and its European allies will take, including additional sanctions, should Russia invade Ukraine.

The official said the U.S. believes Russia is putting in place the capacity to engage in military action but was unclear whether Putin had made a decision to carry out those plans. Along with the military buildup, Russia has also been significantly ramping up a misinformation campaign to make Ukraine appear as the aggressor. Tuesday will be the first call between Biden and Putin since July.

The U.S. and European allies have been in "intensive discussions" on what the countries would collectively do if Russia invaded Ukraine, including "substantial economic countermeasures" that would cause "deep economic harm," the official said.

"When it comes to Ukraine, we have made clear our deep concern about evidence that Russia is stepping up its planning for significant military action against Ukraine," the official said.

The official declined to say whether the U.S. would take direct military action against Russia if there were an invasion but said the focus is on using other diplomatic methods.

"The United States is not seeking to end up in a circumstance in which the focus of our countermeasures is directly from American military force as opposed to a combination of support for the Ukrainian military, strong economic countermeasures, and the substantial increase in support and capability to our NATO allies," the official said.

Russia has publicly denied any aggressive plans toward Ukraine while pushing for a guarantee from Washington that Ukraine won’t join NATO.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed plans for the conversation on Saturday.

"The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues," Psaki said in a statement.

Biden spoke with European allies ahead of the call to present a unified front, and also plans to address cyber security concerns and Iran's nuclear deal during the call, the official said.