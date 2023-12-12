Biden warns Netanyahu that Israel losing support worldwide, government must 'change'

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden appeared Tuesday to offer his harshest criticism yet of the Israeli government since Hamas' terrorist attack on Oct. 7, saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has a "tough decision to make."

Biden made the remarks at an off-camera campaign reception in Washington, D.C. Tuesday afternoon where he suggested Netanyahu's government is hindering a long-term solution.

“I think he has to change, and with this government, this government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move," he said.

The president said that far-right members of the Israeli government like National Security Minister Ben Gvir don’t want a two-state solution with the Palestinians and that changes must be made to the government. “This is the most conservative government in Israel’s history,” Biden said.

Biden warned that Israel is beginning to lose support from Europe and around the world because of its military offensive against Hamas in Gaza and the rising number of civilian deaths. The president reiterated that Israel can learn from the mistakes that the U.S. made after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

At the same time, Biden said that Hamas must be held accountable for Oct. 7.

He also spoke about the situation conflict in the Middle East during a White House Hanukkah reception Monday evening.

"I make no bones about it, I’ve had my differences with some Israeli leadership. I’ve known Bibi for now, 51 years," he said. "We have to be careful. The whole world’s public opinion can shift overnight."

Addressing attendees, Biden said that many of them know someone directly or indirectly who has been affected by the Oct. 7 attack or by Israel's response.

"As I said after the attack, my commitment to the safety of Jewish people, the security of Israel, and its right to exist as an independent state is unshakable," he said. "Folks, were there no Israel, there wouldn’t be a Jew in the world that was safe."

The Ministry of Health in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, said Tuesday that more than 18,000 people have been killed in the territory since Oct. 7.

Israeli military officials, meanwhile, say 97 of their soldiers have been killed during the country’s fight in Gaza, which came in response to Hamas terrorists killing about 1,200 people and seizing about 240 hostages.