Biden-Xi meeting offers both leaders opportunities — and risks

SAN FRANCISCO — Simply by sitting down with his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday, President Joe Biden may go a long way toward calming voters who fear that the two global powers are on a march to war.

After a fraught year marked by near misses in the skies between U.S. and Chinese warplanes, both Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping need the meeting that’s set to take place in California, if for no other reason than to reassure a jittery world audience that the leaders are once again talking, foreign policy experts said.

Before leaving for San Francisco on Tuesday, Biden told reporters that the purpose of the meeting is “to get back on a normal course of corresponding: being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another if there’s a crisis, being able to make sure our military still have contact with one another.”

Each president seems to have space back home to ease tensions, polling suggests. A Morning Consult survey showed that the share of Chinese adults who view the U.S. in hostile terms dropped nine points since April. Another survey found that only 13 percent of U.S. voters wanted an aggressive approach toward China, while a majority worried more about open conflict with China than about the U.S. not appearing tough enough in its dealings with Beijing.

Such trends could blunt a potential line of attack against Biden from Donald Trump, the Republican primary frontrunner. In the 2020 campaign, Trump sought to paint Biden as soft on China, an accusation he’s likely to repeat in a rematch. But the public’s mood suggests that Biden could gain traction with more moderate and independent-minded voters by pursuing a dialogue with Xi and eschewing the hawkish stance that many in Trump’s orbit embrace.

“I can understand why Republicans who are worried about being primaried want to keep doing this red meat stuff,” said David Loevinger, a former senior U.S. Treasury official in charge of China policy. “But if you’re going after the center, I think people would rather have talk than conflict.”

Yet the meeting carries risks for Biden ahead of the 2024 presidential election. If China takes actions after the summit that run counter to U.S. interests, Biden could open himself to accusations that for all the stagecraft and summitry, the American president was outmatched.

The two leaders will cover a range of thorny subjects, including wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, and aren’t expected to reach major accords. Any agreement that comes out of the summit will likely involve more modest efforts to revive military hotlines that have broken down in recent years, regulate the fast-evolving advances in artificial intelligence, and stem the flow of fentanyl into the U.S. from China, experts said.