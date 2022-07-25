Biden's Covid symptoms 'almost completely resolved,' doctor says

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms have "almost completely resolved" and he is scheduled to make his first public appearance in three days with a virtual meeting Monday.

"His symptoms have now almost completely resolved," White House doctor Kevin O’Connor said in a letter released Monday. "When questioned, at this point he only notes some residual nasal congestion and minimal hoarseness. "

O’Connor said Biden’s pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain “absolutely normal,” and his lungs remain clear. He will continue taking the antiviral Paxlovid and low-dose aspirin as an alternative to his prescription blood thinner.

“The President is responding to therapy as expected,” O’Connor said.

Biden will continue to isolate at the White House for at least five days from his diagnosis and only leave isolation when he has received a negative Covid test, the White House has said.

Biden completed his fourth full day of Paxlovid on Sunday night, O'Connor said. The treatment is typically given twice a day for five days.

Biden will make his first public appearance in three days Monday afternoon during a virtual meeting with CEOs and labor leaders to discuss the importance of passing legislation aimed at bolstering the U.S. computer chip sector, the White House said. He will also deliver taped remarks to a meeting of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives.

The last public appearance from Biden, who tested positive Thursday, was Friday afternoon when he made virtual remarks to his economic team. The White House didn’t release any updated videos or photos of the president over the weekend.

White House Covid coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha will hold a press briefing Monday afternoon to give a further update on Biden’s condition.

Jha isn’t treating Biden directly — that is being handled by O’Connor who hasn’t addressed Biden’s condition outside of daily letters.