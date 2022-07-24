Biden's Covid symptoms improving 'significantly,' says doctor

President Joe Biden's Covid symptoms "continue to improve significantly," his doctor said Sunday in a letter.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician, said the president completed his third full day of treatment on the antiviral Paxlovid on Saturday and that his "predominant symptom" is now only sore throat. Biden tested positive for Covid on Thursday and had been fully vaccinated and twice boosted, the White House said.

"This is most likely a result of lymphoid activation as his body clears the virus, and is thus encouraging," O'Connor said of Biden's sore throat. "His rhinorrhea, cough and body aches have diminished considerably. His voice remains a bit deep. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature all remain normal. His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear."

O'Connor said Biden is responding well to treatment and he is not experiencing shortness of breath, adding that his symptoms will continue to be "treated supportively" with oral hydration, Tylenol, and the albuterol inhaler that he "uses as needed for occasional cough.

"He will continue low dose aspirin as an alternative type of blood thinner," O'Connor added.

White House Covid response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said Sunday on ABC News’ "This Week" that as of late Saturday none of the 17 people deemed to be close contacts with Biden have tested positive for Covid. “They’re following CDC protocol and we’ll continue to follow them,” he said.

Jha confirmed in an interview with CBS' "Face the Nation" that Biden was infected with a highly contagious strain, the BA.5 variant, adding, "but thank goodness our vaccines and therapeutics work well against it, which is why I think the president’s doing well."