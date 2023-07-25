Biden's dog Commander involved in biting incidents, according to records

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's dog Commander bit multiple Secret Service officers after joining the Biden family at the end of 2021, according to records obtained by the conservative foundation Judicial Watch.

One of the officers was transported to the hospital after being bit in the upper arm and thigh in 2022. After that incident, a White House office advised that they believed the German Shepherd was up to date on all vaccines, according to the records.

The dog was seen in the White House as recently as last week.

The incidents detailed in the records, which took place from October 2022 to January 2023, ranged in severity.

A handler walks Commander, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's dog, on the South Lawn of the White House in 2022. Oliver Contreras / Sipa USA via AP file

One bite was characterized in a Secret Service email as a "friendly soft bite" that did not break the skin or rip a business suit.

Another Secret Service official said in an email, "Looks like the dog was being playful but playful can go wrong quickly," when referring to another incident.

In another email, an agent characterized Commander’s behavior as “extremely aggressive” referring to a separate incident.

"Today; while posted, he came charging at me," the email said. "The First Lady couldn’t regain control of Commander and he continued to circle me. I believe it’s only a matter of time before an agent/officer is attacked or bit."

The Commander incidents took place at both the White House and the Wilmington lake house, according to the documents.

In Biden's first year in the White House, his other dog Major was sent to live in Delaware after multiple nipping incidents.

Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the agency takes the safety of employees "extremely seriously," and employees are encouraged to report job-related incidents to their supervisors.

"As such, we are aware of past incidents involving first-family pets and these instances were treated similarly to comparable workplace injuries, to include with relevant notifications and reporting procedures followed," Guglielmi said. "While special agents and officers neither care for nor handle the first family’s pets, we continuously work with all applicable entities to minimize adverse impacts in an environment that includes pets."

The Bidens have been partnering with the Secret Service and executive residence staff for "additional leashing protocols and training, as well as establishing designated areas for Commander to run and exercise," according to Elizabeth Alexander, communications director for the first lady.

Alexander said that the White House is a "unique and often stressful environment for family pets."