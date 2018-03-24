The biggest spending bill loser: President Trump

Trump found himself in a lose-lose political box: accept a bill palatable to most Democrats and Republicans but not his base — or reject it, and risk more serious political damage by taking an extreme position at a time when his party is facing a tough electoral battlefield for control of the House.

That is: Things turned out badly for him. But by vetoing a bill that had such broad, bipartisan support, he could have made things even worse.

So, grudgingly, he announced at the White House Friday afternoon that he would bless it — even as he declared he would “never sign another bill like this again.”

“I was thinking about doing the veto,” he said. “But because of the incredible gains that we’ve been able to make for the military, that overrode any of our thinking.”

Trump left GOP leaders no choice but to write legislation that would attract Democratic votes while irritating the president and alienating GOP hard-liners — a model that is likely to stick if Trump can't either unify the Republican Party on legislative items or find ways to lure moderate Democrats away from their own leaders.

"President Trump has done little or nothing to consistently build relationships across party lines — or the tools necessary to pressure Democrats, even in red states," said Michael Steel, a former House Republican leadership aide. "Plus, he hasn’t been willing or able to get votes from recalcitrant conservative Republicans to pass bills on a party line vote, and avoid going to Democrats for their support. As a result, bipartisan support is necessary for a ‘must-pass’ bill, and the president doesn’t always get his way."

Trump was ambivalent enough about the outcome earlier this week that House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had to remind him of what he'd gained in military spending — and why he'd had to give ground on other policies — before he seemed to endorse the bill publicly.

"They had a good conversation about the wins delivered for the president, and [Trump] is supportive of the bill," Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong said Wednesday when it was reported that her boss had an unannounced meeting with the president. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders issued a similar statement. And, hours later, Trump declared his position on Twitter.

Got $1.6 Billion to start Wall on Southern Border, rest will be forthcoming. Most importantly, got $700 Billion to rebuild our Military, $716 Billion next year...most ever. Had to waste money on Dem giveaways in order to take care of military pay increase and new equipment. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2018

As Trump pointed out, the bill contains a relatively small bump in funding for border security. But Democrats wouldn't sign off on substantial money for an actual wall after they couldn't come to an agreement with the White House over a permanent halt to the deportation of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children.

"It is troubling when we get a tunnel and we don’t get a wall," Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., the chairman of the conservative Freedom Caucus, said when details of the bill were first made public.

And even as Vice President Mike Pence touted the bill as a victory for Trumpism during a stop in Manchester, N.H., on Thursday, he noted that it was "hardly perfect" and that it would allow a president who had vowed to make Mexico pay for a border barrier "start" to build the wall.