CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is stepping down from agency

WASHINGTON — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, who has played a vital role in the administration's pandemic response over the past two years, is leaving as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a job she has held since President Joe Biden came into office in January 2021.

Her departure was confirmed on Friday by the White House in a statement from Biden that said Walensky "has saved lives with her steadfast and unwavering focus on the health of every American."

"As Director of the CDC, she led a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity. She marshalled our finest scientists and public health experts to turn the tide on the urgent crises we’ve faced," Biden said.

The president continued, "Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans. We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter."

The statement didn't identify why Walensky was leaving the agency, which is based in Atlanta. Her departure comes a few days after a 39-year-old CDC employee, Amy St. Pierre, was shot and killed in a shooting in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization said Friday that Covid is no longer a global public health emergency. The WHO issued the declaration more than three years earlier, on Jan. 30, 2020.

The U.S. is also planning to let its Covid-19 public health emergency to expire on May 11.

It was not immediately clear on Friday who would take over as director at the CDC. The position does not require Senate confirmation.

In her role, Walensky oversaw the Biden administration's efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic including the rollout of vaccines to the general public. In August 2022, she outlined changes for the agency to respond better and faster to public health emergencies, following missteps during the pandemic.

Before joining the administration, Walensky was the chief of the division of infectious diseases at Massachusetts General Hospital, where she was on the front lines of the pandemic. She also was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.