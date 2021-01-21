Every four years, thousands throng to Washington for a whirl of Inauguration Day balls and concerts. But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to force most big-ticket national events to scale down, President Joe Biden's inaugural committee decided to take the festivities to TV screens across the U.S.

"Celebrating America," a 90-minute special that aired across several networks Wednesday night, brought together a mix of A-list talent — Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Demi Lovato — and average Americans from all walks of life, including teachers and nurses on the frontlines of the Covid-19 crisis.

The special, which moved swiftly (more or less) between genre-spanning live performances and pre-recorded video segments, was as much a celebration of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' ascent to the White House as it was reflection of the new president's political persona.

The musical selections frequently returned to themes of hope in the face of darkness and better days ahead. In an echo of President Biden's rhetoric around the pandemic, many of the featured songs emphasized the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel.

"It's times like these you learn to love again," Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl sang, later adding: "I'm a new day rising." Broadway stars joined together via videoconferencing for a performance of "Let the Sunshine In" from the musical "Hair." Jon Bon Jovi covered The Beatles' "Here Comes the Sun."

Biden's personal touch was especially evident in one brief segment roughly halfway through the event: "Hamilton" maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda recited "The Cure at Troy" by Biden's favorite Irish poet, Seamus Heaney.

The entertainment spectacle was capped up by a spectacular fireworks display that lit up the nation's capital. Here's a look at other key moments:

Springsteen sings in front of the Lincoln Memorial

Bruce Springsteen kicked off the special with a soulful rendition of "Land of Hope and Dreams," a track suffused with equal parts melancholy and optimism.

"Leave behind your sorrows / Let this day be the last / Tomorrow there'll be sunshine / And all this darkness past," Springsteen sang, strumming on his guitar and standing alone in front of the Lincoln Memorial. The lyrics were a fitting thematic set-up for the night.

Bruce Springsteen sings during the "Celebrating America" special. Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images

Springsteen, who publicly supported Biden's presidential bid, narrated and provided the soundtrack for a 60-second campaign advertisement titled "Hometown," which spotlighted Biden's native Scranton, Pennsylvania. The commercial featured the song "My Hometown" from his album "Born in the U.S.A."

"Land of Hope and Dreams," originally written in 1999, has previously been used in other political contexts. John Kerry used the song as introductory music during his 2004 presidential campaign. Barack Obama played the track after his farewell address in 2017.

Tom Hanks speaks to intense national divisions

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks hosted the special, introducing guests and various segments in a no-frills style. He formally started the night with some earnest thoughts on the social friction across the U.S., though.

Oscar-winning actor Tom Hanks hosted the "Celebrating America" special. Biden Inaugural Committee

"The last few weeks and the last few years we’ve witnessed deep divisions and a troubling rancor in our land," Hanks said, referring to the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and, presumably, the Trump era as a whole. "But tonight we ponder the United States of America."

"The practice of our democracy, the foundations of our republic, the integrity of our Constitution, the hopes and dreams we all share for a more perfect union," Hanks added.

Hanks and his wife, fellow actor Rita Wilson, were the first major Hollywood celebrities to announce they had tested positive for Covid-19 last March.

Teen who spoke at DNC reads part of JFK speech

Brayden Harrington, the 13-year-old who on the final night of the Democratic National Convention shared his story about how Biden helped him with his stutter, appeared in a video segment and read an excerpt from President John F. Kennedy's inaugural address.

Harrington, clad in a gingham bowtie and dark suit jacket, was widely celebrated on Twitter, where political commentators praised him for his poise and bravery.

Biden, who has struggled with his stutter for many years, met Harrington in New Hampshire last year. He appeared during the DNC and urged viewers to vote for Biden — even though he is not old enough to register to vote.

Three former presidents come together

Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama appeared in a pre-recorded video to extol the virtues of American democracy and the peaceful transition of presidential power.

"The fact that the three of us are standing here talking about a peaceful transfer of power speaks to the institutional integrity of our country," Bush said, implicitly nodding to Donald Trump's refusal to concede the election and the violent riot at the U.S. Capitol he helped inspire.

Clinton called on people of all ideological stripes to unite in a spirit of cooperation: "It's a new beginning. Everybody needs to get off their high horse and reach out to their friends and neighbors and try to make it possible."

Obama, for his part, offered a personal message to his former vice president: "Joe, I'm proud of you."