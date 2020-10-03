Chris Christie hospitalized after being diagnosed with Covid

WASHINGTON — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Saturday he had been hospitalized after testing positive for the coronavirus earlier that day.

"In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure," Christie wrote on Twitter. "I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon."

Christie, a close ally of President Donald Trump, is one of a growing number of Republicans who have been diagnosed with the coronavirus after attending a Rose Garden ceremony last Saturday in honor of Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

He tweeted earlier Saturday that he had "just received word" that he was positive and would be "receiving medical attention."

Although the Rose Garden event was outdoors, very few attendees wore masks and there was no effort to social distance. Some attendees also participated in other celebratory events honoring Barrett that took place inside.

In addition to the president and the first lady, former top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway, Republican Sens. Thom Tillis, of North Carolina and Mike Lee, of Utah, University of Notre Dame President John Jenkins and a White House journalist have all tested positive since attending the Rose Garden ceremony.

Christie was also part of Trump's debate preparation team ahead of the first matchup against Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Christie told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday that nobody in the room at debate prep sessions was wearing a mask.

"No one was wearing masks in the room during that time when we were prepping the president," Christie said. "The group was about five or six people in total."

Christie attended a White House press conference on Sunday, where he sat in the briefing room in close proximity to administration officials and reporters without a mask.