Chris Christie released from weeklong hospital stay following Covid-19 diagnosis

WASHINGTON — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced he was released from Morristown Medical Center Saturday morning after spending a week in the hospital following his Covid-19 diagnosis.

"I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week," Christie wrote on Twitter.

The close ally of President Donald Trump was one of roughly a dozen Republicans who have tested positive for the virus after attending a Rose Garden ceremony Sept. 26 where Trump announced his Supreme Court nominee to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat would be federal appeals Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

Christie said last Saturday he was checking himself into the hospital due to his history of asthma, a pre-existing condition that can make a person more vulnerable to the coronavirus. Christie said at the time that he was "feeling good" and was only displaying "mild symptoms."

Christie has stayed relatively quiet about his Covid-19 experience throughout the week. He did not tweet any updates during his seven-day stay in the hospital. On Friday, CNN reported that doctors had given Christie remdesivir, the same anti-viral treatment Trump took while hospitalized.

He was part of Trump's debate preparation team ahead of the first matchup against Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Sept. 29 and told ABC's "Good Morning America" that "no one was wearing masks in the room during that time when we were prepping the president."

Christie also attended a White House news conference on Sept. 27, sitting in the briefing room near administration officials and reporters without a mask.