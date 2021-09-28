Clock ticks to government shutdown as Democrats plot a path to prevent it

WASHINGTON — Congress has just two days before government funding expires at the end of Thursday and Democrats continue to debate how to move forward on averting a shutdown.

The logjam comes after Senate Republicans filibustered a House-passed bill to keep the government open, complaining about an add-on that extends the debt ceiling so that the U.S. can pay its bills. GOP leaders say they support the funding provisions but not the debt limit suspension.

Democrats are discussing whether to de-link those provisions and pass a separate, short-term bill to avert a shutdown. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer did not announce their plans on Tuesday.

"I would expect that," Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., told NBC News regarding a "clean" funding extension.

"I don't think anybody's particularly hungry for another shutdown."

Democrats would have to move quickly to get it done in time, particularly in the Senate, where any single member has the power to gum up the works and force delays.

On Tuesday afternoon, Schumer clashed with his Republican counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, when he made a formal request on the floor for the GOP to drop its filibuster and allow a vote on a bill to extend the debt limit, which Democrats can pass on their own.

McConnell refused, saying Democrats should put that provision in their party-line spending bill.

Schumer, after a caucus meeting, told reporters that is a "nonstarter" and "risky for the country."

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Tuesday that the deadline to breach the debt ceiling is Oct. 18. It has warned of "catastrophic economic consequences" if Congress doesn't act soon.