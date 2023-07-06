Cocaine found in the White House was in a different location than previously reported, sources say

WASHINGTON — Multiple officials involved in the White House cocaine inquiry now say the bag of powder was found in a cubby near the White House's West Executive entrance, not the formal West Wing lobby as was previously reported.

Investigators expect to be done with the investigation by Monday, according to two sources familiar with the investigation. The inquiry was previously expected to take a couple of weeks.

In updating the location of where the cocaine was found, officials said that area was also heavily trafficked.

The cocaine was found in an entrance area between the foyer and a lower-level lobby, the sources said. The entrance is near where some vehicles, like the vice president’s limo or SUV park. It is one floor below the main West Wing offices and the same floor as the Situation Room and a dining area.

The White House in Washington, D.C. on June 25, 2023. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

Forensic work on the cocaine bag continued on Thursday, though officials are setting low expectations that they will be able to identify the person who left the cocaine.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked during Wednesday's press briefing which of the two West Wing entrances was involved, and she declined to answer, saying she would let the Secret Service speak to that.

The sources maintain that the area is highly trafficked, keeping with Jean-Pierre's characterization in yesterday's briefing. The area is transited by VIPs, visitors, tourists, staff, military and facilities operations employees.

"What I wanted to be very clear is that this is a heavily, heavily trafficked, heavily traveled, to be more accurate, area of the campus of the White House," Jean-Pierre told reporters during Wednesday's press conference. "It is where visitors to the West Wing come through.”

"This is under the purview of the Secret Service," Jean-Pierre said in the briefing. "They are currently investigating what happened over the weekend. So I would have to refer you to the Secret Service, the Secret Service on all of this."

Officers found the cocaine during a routine patrol, according to a Secret Service official. The substance tested positive for cocaine in a lab test on Wednesday.

Biden and his family were at Camp David, Maryland, not the White House, when officers discovered the cocaine.

Yesterday, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sent a letter to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle requesting additional information on the investigation. Secret Service officials say they have received the letter and will respond.