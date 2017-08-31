College President Under Fire for Criticizing Pro-Antifa Professor

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth College's president is defending himself to faculty after he characterized a professor's televised comments as "supporting violent protest."
President Philip Hanlon said Thursday he made the August 21 statement after a surge of reaction from students, families, alumni and others who interpreted professor Mark Bray's remarks as supporting violent protest and believed Bray was speaking for the Ivy League school.
READ: NBC News Interview with Professor Mark Bray
Hanlon was criticized in a letter by more than 100 faculty members for his statement after Bray appeared on NBC's "Meet the Press" to explain the anti-fascism movement.
Bray is the author of "Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook" and said many in the movement consider self-defense a legitimate response to white supremacist and neo-Nazi violence.
Hanlon's statement said Bray's remarks don't reflect Dartmouth's views.