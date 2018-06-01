Contract worker at White House arrested on attempted first-degree murder warrant

Subscribe to Breaking News emails

A Secret Service statement says a member of its uniformed division ran the man's name through a criminal database when he arrived at the White House.
Image: Martese Edwards
A man identified as Martese Edwards is arrested by members of the U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division outside the White House in Washington on June 5, 2018.Alex Wong / Getty Images

WASHINGTON — Authorities say a man wanted on an arrest warrant from a Maryland county was taken into custody when he reported for work at the White House, where he was employed as a private contractor.

News outlets report 29-year-old Martese Edwards was taken into custody at a checkpoint Tuesday. Prince George's County police say a man with the same name was wanted on a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

The Secret Service didn't provide the man's precise job or where he worked at the White House.

Edwards was charged in the district with being a fugitive from justice. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

