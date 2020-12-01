Controversial White House coronavirus adviser Scott Atlas to resign

Dr. Scott Atlas, the controversial White House coronavirus adviser, is resigning from his position tomorrow, a White House official said Monday.

Fox News, which first reported the resignation, obtained Atlas’s resignation letter, which is dated Dec. 1 and says that he was on a 130-day detail set to expire this week.

Atlas, who has no infectious disease background, has been on the outs with most of the rest of the coronavirus task force for months. He has spread misinformation about the virus and downplayed its seriousness.

Atlas recently appeared to suggest people should gather in larger groups for Thanksgiving since it may be the last for some.

Atlas, in his letter, wishes “all the best” to the incoming administration — one of the few explicit acknowledgments from a Trump official about the transition of power.