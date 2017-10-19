WASHINGTON — In heart-felt remarks about his own loss, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, a former general whose Marine son was killed in Afghanistan, said Thursday he was "stunned" by a Florida lawmaker's criticism of President Donald Trump's condolence call to a fallen soldier's wife.

Kelly described himself as "broken-hearted" coming to work at the White House on Wednesday as he saw Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Fla., on news networks disclosing the private details of Trump's call to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was among four soldiers killed this month in Niger.

"The only thing I could do to collect my thoughts was to go walk among the finest men and women on this Earth" in Arlington National Cemetery, Kelly said, adding he walked among the graves for an hour and a half.

Wilson's comments, Kelly told reporters during the White House press briefing, violated one of the few "sacred" things the country had left.

Kelly lambasted the Florida Democrat — without mentioning her by name — for politicizing the deaths of the four servicemen and defended Trump, who touched off he controversy on Monday by first falsely claiming that President Barack Obama did not call the families of fallen soldiers.

Kelly called Trump "brave" for attempting to make the difficult condolence calls to families.

There is "no perfect way to make that phone call," Kelly said, disclosing that when he became chief of staff he advised Trump not to call families "because it’s not the phone call that parents, family members are looking forward to." Kelly said the most important calls to the families come from those who served with their children.

Trump asked Kelly how to make these calls, to which Kelly said he replied that if you’re not family, have never worn the uniform, and have never been in combat "you can’t even imagine how to make that call."

Trump's chief of staff — himself a Gold Star parent who lost one of his sons when he stepped on a landmine while serving in Afghanistan — called the president "brave" for trying to make the difficult condolence phone calls to grieving family members.

Speaking to reporters in the White House briefing room, Kelly disclosed what he was told when his son, 1st Lt. Robert Michael Kelly, died in 2010.

Gen. Joseph Dunford, Kelly recalled, told him that his son "'was doing exactly what he wanted to do when he was killed. He knew what he was getting into by joining that one percent (who serve the nation). He knew what the possibilities were, because we're at war. And when he died…he was surrounded by the best men on this earth, his friends."

Kelly added, "That’s what the president tried to say to the four families the other day."

Wilson's account of the call is that the president told Johnson her husband "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurt."

Trump told reporters Tuesday to ask Kelly if President Barack Obama called him after his son was killed. Kelly confirmed Thursday that Obama did not call but the chief of staff made clear he did not intend any criticism of Obama but just to "simply say I don't believe President Obama called."

While taking questions from reporters after his statement, Kelly only called on reporters who personally knew Gold Star families.