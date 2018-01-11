Democrats to invite sex misconduct victims to Trump’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON — Some Democratic House members are planning to invite victims of sexual assault to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address later this month to highlight the issue, according to an aide to a lawmaker who has been a prominent voice on sexual misconduct.

"Some members will be bringing survivors of sexual assault and advocates as their guests," the aide to Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., a leader of the Democratic Women's Working Group in the House, told NBC News.

Party leaders generally don't dictate who rank-and-file members can invite with the one ticket each lawmaker gets to give to a guest seated in a gallery above the House floor where the president delivers the address. And there's still some uncertainty within Democratic ranks over where to draw the line between addressing sexual misconduct and turning the topic into a partisan political war.

Earlier this week, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pressured Frankel not to hold mock hearings with women who have accused Trump of sexual assault, an idea the Florida Democrat had floated at a private Democratic Steering and Policy Committee meeting Monday night.

Pelosi told Frankel and other Democrats that such a "hearing" — only official committees, which are run by Republicans, can hold hearings — would distract from a focus on victims across the country and on developing bipartisan efforts to craft legislation on sexual assault and harassment issues, according to two sources who were in the room.

Trump has been accused of sexual misconduct by numerous women since before taking office; he has denied the claims.

It was Trump who organized a press conference for women who had accused President Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct right before a 2016 presidential debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. One lawmaker who spoke to NBC said Democrats would be "no better" than Republicans if they retaliated in kind at the State of the Union.

Frankel, who is holding a series of sessions on sexual assault under the auspices of the Democratic Women's Working Group, has since backed down.

"The consensus of the Democratic Caucus, and Rep. Frankel's strong belief as well, is to focus these hearings on women across all industries — from workers on factory floors to hotel rooms to restaurant kitchens," the Frankel aide said Wednesday night. "Rep. Frankel is hopeful they will be productive and is working to make them a bipartisan effort."