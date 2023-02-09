Emhoff to implore international help to combat 'epidemic of hate' in opposition to antisemitism

WASHINGTON — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will implore other nations to "build coalitions to tackle this epidemic of hate" as part of his continued tour to oppose antisemitism.

Emhoff, who is Jewish, will head Thursday to the United Nations to speak at an event on Globalizing Efforts to Combat Antisemitism.

"We must build coalitions to tackle this epidemic of hate," he will say, according to prepared remarks. "We must bring together people from all backgrounds, faiths, and ethnicities. Because hate is interconnected. It affects everyone."

The event will bring together government and community leaders as well as U.N. representatives, according to a White House official. The program is meant to draw attention to global rising antisemitism and to discuss "effective solutions for confronting the various manifestations of contemporary antisemitism."

Emhoff has been taking the lead in efforts by the White House to combat antisemitism. Antisemitism has been at record highs in recent years, according to the Anti-Defamation League. In December, Emhoff hosted a roundtable at the White House to discuss combatting antisemitism.

He will continue that message on Thursday.

“There must be consequences for those who engage in antisemitism. There must be accountability,” he will say, according to prepared remarks. “Make no mistake: The United States will lead the way on this issue.”

Emhoff has also taken his message abroad. He recently visited Krakow, Poland, and Berlin, Germany to discuss the push against antisemitism.

President Joe Biden has already set aside $250 million to protect places of worship like synagogues, which have been targeted in antisemitic attacks. Biden has proposed raising that to $360 million for the 2023 fiscal year.

“This moment requires bold collective action and urgency, not just concepts,” Emhoff will say Thursday, according to prepared remarks.