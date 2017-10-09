Family Feud: Melania Trump Aide Slams Ivana Trump ‘Self-Serving Noise’

Will the real first lady please stand up?

First lady Melania Trump's spokeswoman assailed Ivana Trump, the president's first wife, Monday as a bitter ex following a television interview in which the first Mrs. Trump quipped she was the real First Lady since she was the president's first wife.

"I have the direct number to White House," Ivana boasted in a Monday interview on "Good Morning America" about her relationship with the president. "But I’m not really going to call him there because Melania is there, and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that, because I’m basically first Trump wife, OK? I’m first lady, OK?"

Ivana Trump attends Dennis Basso fashion show during New York Fashion Week, at The Plaza Hotel on Sept. 11, 2017. Cindy Ord / Getty Images

Melania Trump's aide took Ivana to task for the quip, calling her an attention-seeking "ex" trying to sell books.

“Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the president. She loves living in Washington, DC, and is honored by her role as First Lady of the United States," said Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for Melania Trump.

First lady Melania Trump delivers a speech next to President Donald Trump in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland on July 6, 2017. Kacper Pempel / Reuters

"She plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise.”

Ivana was promoting her tell-all memoir "Raising Trump" in the interview, which delves into her tumultuous marriage to the president from 1977 to 1992 and their messy divorce, which became front-page fodder for the tabloids.

This isn't the first time Ivana offered her opinions on her ex-husband's presidency.

In a "CBS Sunday Morning" earlier this month, she also discussed talking regularly with the president and said he asked her if he should keep up his Twitter habit.

"I said, 'I think you should tweet. It's a new way, a new technology,'" she said. "And if you want to get your words across rightly, without telling The New York Times, which is going to twist every single word of yours, this is how you get your message out."

She also claimed the president had offered her the U.S. ambassadorship to the Czech Republic, but she declined because "I like my freedom."

Ivana, an ex-model born in Czechoslovakia, is the mother of three of the president's children: Donald Trump, Jr.; Ivana Trump; and Eric Trump. The pair divorced in 1992 after it was reported in New York City tabloids at the time that he was having an affair with another model, Marla Maples.

The president married Maples in 1993, which ended in divorce in 1999. They have one child, Tiffany Trump.

Melania and the president wed in 2005 and have one child, Barron Trump. The first lady, born in Slovenia, has pledge she would tackle cyberbullying as one of her causes.