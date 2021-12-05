Fauci: U.S. reevaluating southern Africa travel ban, 'hopefully' it will be lifted

WASHINGTON — Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci on Sunday said he hopes the ban on travelers from southern African countries can be lifted in a "reasonable period of time" as more information on the Omicron variant is gathered.

Last week, the U.S. put a travel ban on individuals departing from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi in an effort to control the spread of the emerging omicron variant.

The move has faced backlash from around the globe, particularly as cases have been found in the U.S.

“As we're getting more and more information about cases in our own country and worldwide we're looking at that very carefully on a daily basis. Hopefully we'll be able to lift that ban within a quite reasonable period of time,” Fauci said on CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday.

The Biden administration is reevaluating the policy “in real time, literally, on a daily basis," Fauci added.

The omicron variant, which has been classified by the World Health Organization as a variant of concern, is blamed for a recent surge of cases in South Africa and has sparked fears over its high number of mutations, which could make it more transmissible than previous variants and resistant to vaccines.