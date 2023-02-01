FBI searches Biden's beach house amid ongoing classified documents investigation

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: FBI searches Biden’s Delaware beach house amid ongoing classified document investigation

Documents with classified markings from the Obama administration have been found earlier in Biden’s Wilmington residence and a Washington, D.C. think tank office.
Image: President Biden Returns To Washington After Speaking In Kentucky
President Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House Jan. 4, 2023.Drew Angerer / Getty Images
By Summer Concepcion, Michael Kosnar and Kristen Welker

The FBI is searching President Joe Biden’s beach house outside Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Wednesday morning, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Documents with classified markings have been found earlier in Biden’s Wilmington residence and a Washington, D.C., think tank office, but the White House had said no classified documents were found at his beach house.

The FBI previously searched the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in mid-November after classified documents were discovered there, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Summer Concepcion

Summer Concepcion is a politics reporter for NBC News.

Michael Kosnar

Michael Kosnar is a Justice Department producer for the NBC News Washington Bureau.

Kristen Welker

Kristen Welker is chief White House correspondent for NBC News.