FBI searches Biden's beach house amid ongoing classified documents investigation

The FBI is searching President Joe Biden’s beach house outside Rehoboth Beach, Del. on Wednesday morning, two sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Documents with classified markings have been found earlier in Biden’s Wilmington residence and a Washington, D.C., think tank office, but the White House had said no classified documents were found at his beach house.

The FBI previously searched the offices of the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in mid-November after classified documents were discovered there, NBC News reported Tuesday.