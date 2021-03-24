First dogs Major and Champ return to White House after nipping incident

Major Biden is officially out of the doghouse.

The younger of the Bidens' two German shepherds, he and fellow first canine Champ Biden are back at the White House two weeks after Major nipped a Secret Service agent.

The two were sent to the Bidens' Delaware home following the incident earlier this month, but they are now back roaming the White House grounds, Jill Biden's press secretary, Michael LaRosa, confirmed.

LaRosa said the pair have been back for a few days.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time of the incident that the first pups' trip to Wilmington had been pre-planned because Jill Biden was traveling.

She said the nipping happened when Major "was surprised by an unfamiliar person and reacted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual."

Major, who is the first shelter dog to live in the White House, received some extra training while in Delaware to help him acclimate to his new surroundings in D.C., LaRosa said.

President Joe Biden told ABC News earlier this month that he still thought three-year-old Major was a good boy.

"I didn't banish him to home," Biden said. "Jill was gonna be away for four days. I was gonna be away for two so we took him home."

"Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," he added. The president also suggested that he and Major were having trouble adjusting to the large number of personnel around the White House.

"You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," Biden said. "And he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog."