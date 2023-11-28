Former first lady Rosalynn Carter to be honored in private tribute service

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will be remembered Tuesday with a tribute service attended by President Joe Biden and her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, as well as numerous current and former politicians and first ladies.

The service, which will take place at Glenn Memorial Church on the campus of Emory University in Atlanta, comes a little over a week after Carter died Nov. 19 at age 96 in Plains, Georgia.

On Monday, the first day of services, the former first lady lay in repose at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta. A private funeral service is scheduled for Wednesday in Plains.

Notable guests for Tuesday's invitation-only service include the Bidens, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former first ladies Laura Bush, Michelle Obama and Melania Trump, among other politicians and officials, according to the Carter Center, the nonprofit organization founded by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

"The president and the first lady certainly look forward to being there and to ... offering their condolences," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Monday's briefing. She said the president would not be delivering remarks at the service.

Former President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the Carters' home in Plains, Ga., on April 30, 2021. Adam Schultz / The White House via AP file

The service will include musical performances by Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood and members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, according to the Carter Center. Rosalynn Carter's family members and friends will also have a hand throughout the service, with her children James Earl “Chip” Carter III welcoming guests and Amy Carter presenting a reading, the center said.

A grandson and great-grandchildren will read Scripture passages. A grandson will also deliver a tribute, along with Kathryn Cade, a friend and longtime aide and the vice chair at the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers, and PBS journalist Judy Woodruff.

"Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship — through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss — we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter," Biden said in a statement Nov. 19 about the death of the former first lady. "She will always be in our hearts."

Rosalynn Carter spent much of her life advocating for mental health care. In 1987, she founded the caregivers institute, building on her "belief that everyone is a caregiver now, has been a caregiver, or will either be or need a caregiver in the future," according to the organization's website.

“Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished,” Jimmy Carter said in a statement Nov. 19. “She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”