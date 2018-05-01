Former Fox News executive Bill Shine joins Trump staff

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

WASHINGTON — Former Fox News executive Bill Shine is officially joining the White House.

President Donald Trump is announcing Shine, the former co-president of the president's preferred television channel, as his deputy chief of staff for communications. His expected hiring had reported last week.

The White House says Shine "brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role."