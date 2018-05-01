Subscribe to Breaking News emails

Former Fox News executive Bill Shine joins Trump staff

His hiring comes as the president is increasingly putting his stamp on the West Wing, as aides with more traditional experience leave the administration.
by Associated Press /
Image: Fox News President Bill Shine departs after meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower in the Manhattan borough of New York
Fox News President Bill Shine departs after meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Nov. 21, 2016.Lucas Jackson / Reuters file

WASHINGTON — Former Fox News executive Bill Shine is officially joining the White House.

President Donald Trump is announcing Shine, the former co-president of the president's preferred television channel, as his deputy chief of staff for communications. His expected hiring had reported last week.

The White House says Shine "brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role."

Former Fox News Co-President Bill Shine joins White House staff

Jul.05.201802:25

Friday marks the last day for Joe Hagin, the veteran deputy chief of staff for operations.

Shine's arrival comes amid Trump's frustration with his news coverage heading into a contentious midterm election and the 2020 campaign.

Shine has been spotted in the White House since Monday.

