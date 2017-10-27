Former Trump Adviser Carter Page Questioned by Senate Panel

WASHINGTON — Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page met behind closed doors on Friday with Senate Intelligence Committee staff for more than five hours.

Page, who had been a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, received a subpoena from the committee two weeks ago. The House Intelligence Committee announced Friday that Page would appear before committee members on November 2. That session will be closed to the public.

Asked by NBC News Friday as he departed the interview whether he answered all the committee's questions, Page responded, "Thanks, have a great day."

He did not respond to questions about whether he had been contacted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Spokespeople for Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-N.C., and Vice Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., both declined to comment on Page's meeting with committee staff.

After receiving the Senate committee's subpoena earlier this month, Page told NBC News, "I'm cooperating with everyone in D.C. who might want my assistance." He called the Russia investigation a "witch hunt that was sparked by the dodgy dossier in the months prior to November 2016."

Page has been open about his contacts with Russian officials during and before the 2016 presidential campaign, including with former Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

"I'm not going to deny that I talked with him," Page said in March on All In With Chris Hayes. "I will say that I never met him anywhere outside of Cleveland (the location of the Republican National Convention), let’s just say that much.

Burr told reporters earlier this month that the intelligence committee had already conducted more than 100 interviews in its probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, totaling more than 250 hours.

"We currently have booked, for the balance of this month, 25 additional interviews,” Burr said. "That may not end up being the total but, as of today, there are 25 individuals booked to meet with our staffs before the end of this month alone, pertaining to the Russian investigation."