In Georgia for his 100th day in office, Biden kicks off tour to sell his roughly $4T plans

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden celebrated his 100th day in office Thursday at a drive-in car rally in Georgia, kicking off the White House's "Getting America Back on Track" tour aimed at building support for the president's roughly $4 trillion investments in the economy and social safety net programs.

Biden's rally comes on the heels of his first address to Congress Wednesday night, which he used to unveil his American Families Plan, a roughly $1.8 trillion package that includes universal preschool, two years of free community college and expanded access to child care. It is the second phase of Biden's two-part push to boost the economy, following the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, which he announced last month.

Biden’s visit to Georgia also underscored the electoral importance of the state, which narrowly swung for Biden in the presidential race and elected two Democratic senators in January, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, giving Democrats narrow control of the chamber. Without their votes in the Senate, Biden noted, his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan would not have passed.

"You know how precious and precarious the right to vote is," Biden said, nodding to the efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the election results in Georgia and the more recent efforts by Republican state lawmakers to restrict voting access.

"Your vote changed the world," he continued, "But instead of celebrating that, it's being attacked."

Biden’s trip marked the start of what the administration is calling the "Getting America Back on Track" tour, which White House press secretary Jen Psaki said was designed to "take the case directly to the American people about the vital need for action on the Jobs Plan and the Families Plan."

Biden will travel to Philadelphia, Pa., on Friday and Yorktown, Va., on Monday. Vice President Kamala Harris was in Baltimore on Thursday, with plans to visit Cincinnati on Friday and Milwaukee on Tuesday. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will go to Raleigh, N.C., on Friday, and members of Biden’s Cabinet are also expected to travel in the coming days.

In Georgia, Biden highlighted his economic proposals to invest in historically Black colleges and universities, child care and as well as his plans to reduce child poverty, while making the case for raising taxes on the richest Americans in order to fund his agenda.

"It’s about time the very wealthy and corporations start paying their fair share," Biden said.

Biden's remarks were briefly interrupted by protesters chanting "end detention now" and "abolish ICE," appearing to reference border facilities where unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum are being housed. "Our families are dying," a protester shouted.

Biden responded to one of the shouted comments: "I agree with you. I'm working on it."

Biden had initially planned to host a drive-in rally in Georgia in March to promote his coronavirus relief package, but canceled the event after a gunman killed eight people — six of whom were women of Asian descent — in a series of spa shootings in the Atlanta area. Biden still visited Atlanta as scheduled, but shifted the focus of his trip to gun violence and the rise in violence against Asian Americans.

Biden applauded the Senate for passing legislation last week targeting anti-Asian hate crimes after an uptick of incidents during the Covid-19 pandemic. "Don't tell me we can't make progress," he said.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden also met privately with President Jimmy Carter, 96, and his wife, Rosalynn, 93, while in Georgia. The Carters were unable to attend Biden’s inauguration in January due the pandemic.