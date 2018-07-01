Giuliani: I don't respect Stormy Daniels as a woman because she's a porn star

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Donald Trump, slammed Stormy Daniels on Wednesday as someone he doesn't respect because of her career as an adult film star.

"I respect all human beings. I even have to respect criminals. But I'm sorry, I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career women or a women of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a women and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation," Giuliani said at an event in Tel Aviv.

"So, Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross-examine you," he added.

In response, Michael Avenatti, who is representing Daniels, called Giuliani an "absolute, disgusting pig" and demanded Trump fire him "immediately."

Avenatti told MSNBC on Thursday that Giuliani's comments "show how ... out of touch he is with today's society, show what a pig he truly is, shows that he thinks he's above the law and above rebuke, and it shows that he must believe that this president will support him and back him for these outrageous comments against woman and my client."

"We cannot have men in positions of power basically making these statements against women," Avenatti added. "It doesn't matter what a women’s profession is. It has nothing to do with their credibility or whether they should be respected."

Giuliani stood by his comments Thursday.

"Why would I withdraw them?" he told NBC News. "You're going to tell me being involved in pornography isn't demeaning to women? I don't know, do you have a daughter?"

Pressed on whether his comments were an effort to undermine Daniels' credibility, Giuliani responded: "I don't have to undermine her credibility. She's done it by lying."