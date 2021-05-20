'Hate has no place in America': Biden to sign anti-Asian hate crimes bill

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will sign legislation Thursday afternoon to address anti-Asian hate crimes that have increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Biden tweeted that he looks forward to signing the measure, scheduled for 2p.m. ET at the White House, saying, 'Hate has no place in America.'

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to join him in giving remarks.

The House passed the measure Tuesday in a 364-62 vote after the Senate gave its overwhelming support, 94-1, last month.

The legislation directs the Department of Justice to expedite the review of Covid-related hate crimes that were reported to law enforcement agencies and help them establish ways to report such incidents online and perform public outreach.

The DOJ and Department of Health and Human Services are also required to issue guidance that seeks to raise awareness about the spate of anti-Asian hate crimes over the last year. The bill also creates grants for states that they can use to establish reporting hotlines.

House Democrats said earlier this week that the legislation will address and help prevent these attacks, especially by teaching the Asian-American community how to report them.

“Those of Asian descent have been blamed and scapegoated for the outbreak of Covid-19, and as a result, Asian Americans have been beaten, slashed, spat on, and even set on fire and killed," said Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., who sponsored the bill in the House. "The Asian American community is exhausted from being forced to endure this rise in bigotry and racist attacks.”