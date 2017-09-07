Here’s Where Trump Donated His $1 Million for Harvey Relief

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and the first lady, Melania, personally donated $1 million to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, the White House said Wednesday in announcing which charities had been selected.
The donation was divided among 12 charities, including the Red Cross, Salvation Army, Reach Out America and the ASPCA. The White House previously requested recommendations of where Trump should send his money and "several of the following organizations were recommended ... by members of the White House Press Corps."
Here's the full list of where the White House says that money will be donated:
- Red Cross - $300,000
- Salvation Army - $300,000
- Reach Out America - $100,000
- Samaritan's Purse - $100,000
- ASPCA - $25,000
- Catholic Charities - $25,000
- Direct Relief - $25,000
- Habitat for Humanity - $25,000
- Houston Humane Society - $25,000
- Operation Blessing - $25,000
- Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies - $25,000
- Team Rubicon - $25,000
The president and his wife made two stops in Texas in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and toured storm-ravaged areas like Houston on the second trip. Vice President Mike Pence also surveyed the damage in Texas.
Trump has repeatedly praised recovery efforts on the ground and applauded the "incredible" spirit of the people of Texas.